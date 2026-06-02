Event marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day held in Sweden

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

An event marking May 28 – Azerbaijan’s Independence Day was held in the center of Gothenburg, Sweden.

The event was organized by the “Azerbaijan Garabagh Center” with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Ulviyya Najafova, Coordinator of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Sweden for Gothenburg and Head of the Azerbaijan Garabagh Center, emphasized the significance of May 28 in Azerbaijani statehood and underlined the diaspora’s role in preserving national identity and cultural heritage.

The event then featured an exhibition stand showcasing Azerbaijan’s history, culture, and state traditions, with materials and Swedish-language brochures on the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

The artistic part of the event featured traditional performances by the “Khari Bulbul” dance group.