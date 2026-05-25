First Forum of Azerbaijani Youth in UK features active discussions

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

The First Forum of Azerbaijani Youth in the United Kingdom, titled “Azerbaijan–UK Youth Forum: Honoring Our Roots as We Shape Our Future,” was held at Imperial College in London.

Addressing the event, Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, highlighted the ongoing initiatives under Azerbaijan’s diaspora policy, emphasizing the importance of such forums in strengthening global Azerbaijani solidarity, engaging youth, and preserving national and cultural values.

The Committee Chairman highlighted the role of Azerbaijani Houses abroad, Coordination Councils, weekend schools, and Diaspora Youth Summer Camps in fostering ties among young people.

The forum served as an important platform for strengthening the unity of Azerbaijani youth worldwide and fostering the international cooperation ties.

Other speakers outlined the importance of the forum, the value of uniting diaspora youth, and the opportunities such platforms create for future cooperation.

Following the speeches, a video on the Diaspora Youth Summer Camps was screened as the forum continued with panel discussions. An interactive “Public Speaking” training was delivered by international trainer Nicky Moran, followed by discussions on future cooperation, joint initiatives, and strengthening diaspora activities. Participants were then awarded certificates.