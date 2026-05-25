The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Artificial light linked to strange rotating swarms of tiny creatures

Artificial light linked to strange rotating swarms of tiny creatures

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

On warm nights in northern Israel, researchers have observed an unusual nocturnal phenomenon: large numbers of woodlice emerging from the soil and forming coordinated circular movements under streetlights, according to TPS-IL. Scientists say the behavior may be linked to artificial lighting at night and its effects on nocturnal wildlife.

Woodlice — also known as isopods or “pill bugs” — are small land-dwelling crustaceans related to crabs and shrimp. Found in gardens and natural habitats worldwide, they typically live under stones, logs, and leaf litter to retain moisture and avoid drying out. They play an important ecological role by breaking down decaying plant material and recycling nutrients back into the soil.

The unusual behavior was first reported in the Golan Heights by amateur naturalist Eviatar Itzkovich, who observed dense, rotating aggregations of the animals on summer nights. The reports prompted researchers to investigate environmental factors that might be influencing the movement.

A new study from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, published in the peer-reviewed journal Ecology and Evolution, examined the phenomenon in the species Armadillo sordidus. Until recently, little was known about this species, which typically remains hidden under stones and damp soil.

The research team, led by PhD student Idan Sheizaf under Prof. Ariel Chipman, tested a range of environmental conditions, including magnetic fields and different types of light. Strong magnets placed near the aggregations had no measurable effect. Ultraviolet light attracted only a small number of individuals and did not produce coordinated circular movement.

White light, however, consistently triggered the behavior. When researchers placed a vertically oriented lamp above the ground, the animals formed a circular boundary around the illuminated area and began following its edge. As more individuals joined, the movement developed into a continuous rotating “mill” involving more than 5,000 animals.

According to the researchers, the effect appears to be driven not simply by brightness but by geometry: the vertical beam of light creates a ring-shaped illuminated boundary that the animals follow instinctively. Once enough individuals are present, their movement becomes self-reinforcing, sustaining the circular pattern.

Field observations also indicated the behavior is not related to mating, as many individuals observed were females, including egg-carrying specimens.

The researchers also noted that predators such as centipedes took advantage of the concentrated activity.

“While collective movement is common in the animal kingdom, seeing it in this form in isopods was entirely unexpected,” said Sheizaf. “It appears that the geometry of our modern world—specifically the circular pools of light created by streetlights—interacts with the animals’ natural behavior to produce this phenomenon.”

The researchers caution that artificial light at night may have broader ecological effects beyond disorientation, potentially altering movement patterns in ways that keep animals exposed and away from shelter.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Pakistan releases 373 Afghan inmates
  • 25.05.2026 [12:06]

Pakistan releases 373 Afghan inmates

11 killed, 7 injured in bus-van collision in NW Pakistan
  • 25.05.2026 [11:37]

11 killed, 7 injured in bus-van collision in NW Pakistan

In India tiger kills woman and injures four persons, angry locals assault forest staff
  • 25.05.2026 [10:59]

In India tiger kills woman and injures four persons, angry locals assault forest staff

Over 900 suspected cases identified in DRC Ebola response: WHO chief
  • 25.05.2026 [10:26]

Over 900 suspected cases identified in DRC Ebola response: WHO chief

Trump says Iran talks ‘constructive’ but blockade will remain until final deal is reached
  • 24.05.2026 [20:07]

Trump says Iran talks ‘constructive’ but blockade will remain until final deal is reached

Suspect killed after opening fire near White House
  • 24.05.2026 [12:03]

Suspect killed after opening fire near White House

Ebola claims over 200 lives in Congo as warnings grow of African spread
  • 24.05.2026 [11:35]

Ebola claims over 200 lives in Congo as warnings grow of African spread

1 dead, 24 injured in large-scale Russian ballistic missile, drone attack in Ukraine, says Kyiv's mayor
  • 24.05.2026 [10:37]

1 dead, 24 injured in large-scale Russian ballistic missile, drone attack in Ukraine, says Kyiv's mayor

UN chief 'disappointed' after nuclear treaty conference fails to reach agreement
  • 23.05.2026 [14:14]

UN chief 'disappointed' after nuclear treaty conference fails to reach agreement

ANAMA: 78 mines and 416 UXOs neutralized in liberated territories

  • [12:20]

Artificial light linked to strange rotating swarms of tiny creatures

  • [12:15]

Pakistan releases 373 Afghan inmates

  • [12:06]
President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting dedicated to agricultural issues VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting dedicated to agricultural issues VIDEO

11 killed, 7 injured in bus-van collision in NW Pakistan

  • [11:37]

119 more families relocated to Shukurbeyli village in Jabrayil district

  • [11:34]

Concert marking Independence Day organized at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center

  • [11:14]

Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan plans to establish diplomatic relations with the Central African Republic this September

  • [11:09]

From Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

  • [11:07]

From Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan

  • [11:06]

Yalchin Rafiyev: Azerbaijan regards Africa as a continent of partners, friends, and shared aspirations

  • [11:05]

To His Majesty Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of Jordan

  • [11:01]

Baku hosts international conference marking Africa Day

  • [11:01]

In India tiger kills woman and injures four persons, angry locals assault forest staff

  • [10:59]

Over 900 suspected cases identified in DRC Ebola response: WHO chief

  • [10:26]

Magnitude 3.4 quake hits Caspian Sea

  • [10:23]

Trump says Iran talks ‘constructive’ but blockade will remain until final deal is reached

  • 24.05.2026 [20:07]

Qarabağ FK signs Gambian striker

  • 24.05.2026 [20:01]

Top stories update

  • 24.05.2026 [20:00]

Garabagh horses and Azerbaijani national music received with great interest in Europe

  • 24.05.2026 [18:21]

Azerbaijani and Georgian officials discuss security issues

  • 24.05.2026 [17:37]

Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Social Rehabilitation Center

  • 24.05.2026 [17:28]

Series of reports on Azerbaijan published in Mexican magazine

  • 24.05.2026 [14:26]

Azerbaijan joins Spring Bazaar charity project in Moscow

  • 24.05.2026 [12:56]

Suspect killed after opening fire near White House

  • 24.05.2026 [12:03]

Top stories update

  • 24.05.2026 [12:00]

Earthquake occurs in Jalilabad district

  • 24.05.2026 [11:56]

Some missiles fired at Kyiv fell near Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Ukraine

  • 24.05.2026 [11:50]

Ebola claims over 200 lives in Congo as warnings grow of African spread

  • 24.05.2026 [11:35]

US–Eurasia Transportation Forum held at Port of Long Beach

  • 24.05.2026 [11:26]

1 dead, 24 injured in large-scale Russian ballistic missile, drone attack in Ukraine, says Kyiv's mayor

  • 24.05.2026 [10:37]

Azerbaijani Consul in Tabriz tragically killed in car accident

  • 23.05.2026 [23:43]

WUF13 remembered for record number of participants and partners, and adoption of the Baku Call to Action

  • 23.05.2026 [23:28]

Madina Sadigova becomes first Azerbaijani woman to win senior European karate title

  • 23.05.2026 [23:03]

Azerbaijani wrestlers secure gold and silver at U-15 European Championship

  • 23.05.2026 [23:00]

108-Year history of Azerbaijani statehood celebrated in Saint Petersburg

  • 23.05.2026 [22:55]

Activities of AZERTAC team during WUF13

  • 23.05.2026 [21:13]

Military attachés visit State Border Service

  • 23.05.2026 [21:01]

Media: Azerbaijan showcased its urban development vision to the world at WUF13 platform

  • 23.05.2026 [20:07]

Event held in Azerbaijan Military History Museum

  • 23.05.2026 [17:16]

Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Yekaterinburg

  • 23.05.2026 [17:12]

Azerbaijan Technical University, Kazakh universities explore cooperation opportunities

  • 23.05.2026 [16:31]

Kazakh delegation visits Azerbaijan

  • 23.05.2026 [15:13]

Azerbaijan, UK expand cooperation in higher education

  • 23.05.2026 [15:06]

Uzbek delegation visits Azerbaijan’s Central Bank

  • 23.05.2026 [14:23]

Azerbaijani Ambassador presents his credentials to Mauritanian President

  • 23.05.2026 [14:21]

UN chief 'disappointed' after nuclear treaty conference fails to reach agreement

  • 23.05.2026 [14:14]

Kingdom of Eswatini invites Azerbaijan to its Investment Conference in July

  • 23.05.2026 [12:41]

Türkiye captures 10 ISIS suspects in Syria, including figure linked to Ankara train station attack

  • 23.05.2026 [12:40]

President Ilham Aliyev: WUF13 represents another meaningful contribution by Azerbaijan to multilateralism and collective action for a better future

  • 23.05.2026 [12:34]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis visits Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in St. Petersburg

  • 23.05.2026 [12:28]

Death toll rises to 82 in north China coal mine accident

  • 23.05.2026 [12:26]

Four countries agree to establish joint company as part of Green Electricity Transmission and Trade project

  • 23.05.2026 [12:20]

Top stories update

  • 23.05.2026 [12:00]

D-8 Secretary-General participates in WUF13 and high-level energy and urban dialogue

  • 23.05.2026 [09:03]

Global media highlights WUF13's role in shaping new roadmap for global urban policy

  • 23.05.2026 [08:04]

569 NGOs from 103 countries sign Baku Declaration on WUF13

  • 23.05.2026 [00:05]

Hikmet Hajiyev thanks media representatives covering WUF13

  • 22.05.2026 [21:56]

Coordinator General of International Affairs of Mexico City: Azerbaijan organized WUF13 in an exemplary manner

  • 22.05.2026 [21:37]

BEU students make their mark with key projects at WUF13

  • 22.05.2026 [21:31]

Anacláudia Rossbach: We need collective action based on human-centered urban development

  • 22.05.2026 [21:20]

UN-Habitat representative: Azerbaijan demonstrates a successful approach to urban regeneration

  • 22.05.2026 [21:18]

Baku is a vivid example of successful urban transformation and development toward sustainability, says Dean of WSB University

  • 22.05.2026 [21:11]

Azerbaijani schoolchildren win awards at international science olympiad

  • 22.05.2026 [21:07]

Azerbaijan demonstrates an example of sustainable and comprehensive urban recovery, says expert

  • 22.05.2026 [21:06]

Call to Action addressing global housing crisis adopted in Baku

  • 22.05.2026 [21:05]
UN Deputy Secretary-General tours “ASAN Khidmet” in Baku to familiarize herself with its activity VIDEO

UN Deputy Secretary-General tours “ASAN Khidmet” in Baku to familiarize herself with its activity VIDEO

Anacláudia Rossbach: A great and well-organized WUF13 took place under Azerbaijan’s leadership

  • 22.05.2026 [20:50]

Maimunah Mohd Sharif congratulates Azerbaijan for successfully hosting WUF13

  • 22.05.2026 [20:41]

® Azercell certified as a Great Place to Work

  • 22.05.2026 [20:36]

Mayor of Nkayi: WUF13 was held at a high level and fully corresponds to the scale of the international event

  • 22.05.2026 [20:26]

Iran fires 3,300 missiles, drones at UAE since start of conflict

  • 22.05.2026 [20:17]

Iran's IRGC says 35 more ships cross Hormuz Strait in past 24 hrs in coordination with its navy

  • 22.05.2026 [20:13]

Baku Call to Action

  • 22.05.2026 [20:10]

UN-Habitat representative: Youth must be recognized as an integral part of decision-making

  • 22.05.2026 [20:10]

Baku has provided an exceptional platform for hosting WUF13, says UN-Habitat Regional Director

  • 22.05.2026 [20:05]

Pakistani participant: Azerbaijan plays a significant role globally in urban planning

  • 22.05.2026 [20:04]

Azerbaijan, Somalia explore prospects for cooperation

  • 22.05.2026 [20:03]

UN official: Baku stands as an example of renewal and sustainability at WUF13

  • 22.05.2026 [20:01]

Top stories update

  • 22.05.2026 [20:00]

UN-Habitat Executive Director thanks Azerbaijani government for hospitality

  • 22.05.2026 [20:00]

Spanish urbanist: Role of public spaces is key to quality of urban life

  • 22.05.2026 [19:59]

Head of the UN Resident Coordinator's Office: WUF will create concrete and tangible results for society, not only globally, but also domestically

  • 22.05.2026 [19:58]

Azerbaijan demonstrates important role of culture, history, and education in sustainable development, says Nigerian official

  • 22.05.2026 [19:53]

Housing rights discussed at WUF13

  • 22.05.2026 [19:53]

Azerbaijan’s role in sustainable development and urban transformation is highly valued by experts, says expert

  • 22.05.2026 [19:48]

Giorgi Khaindrava: Excellent organization of WUF13 carries significant importance for the wider region

  • 22.05.2026 [19:48]

Official closing ceremony of WUF13 held

  • 22.05.2026 [19:43]

Slovenian official: SEA Protocol is directly linked to 11 of the 17 SDGs

  • 22.05.2026 [19:39]

Baku could become a pilot platform for hybrid urban models of the future, says international expert

  • 22.05.2026 [19:36]

From Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay

  • 22.05.2026 [19:33]

American urbanist: Azerbaijan and WUF13 play an important role in sharing experience on sustainable urban development

  • 22.05.2026 [19:32]

Mayor of Banjul thanks Baku for bringing participants together

  • 22.05.2026 [19:32]

Anar Guliyev: Signing of letter of intent on implementation of “Baku Standards” is among key legacy outcomes of WUF13

  • 22.05.2026 [19:29]

Amina Mohammed: Baku proved to be a very suitable place for discussions

  • 22.05.2026 [19:28]

Director of UN-Habitat Global Solutions Division: UN-Habitat stands ready to continue collaboration on urban development

  • 22.05.2026 [19:24]

From Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director-General of ICESCO

  • 22.05.2026 [19:21]

UN-Habitat GCC Representative: Large-scale events fundamentally transform the appearance and functionality of a city

  • 22.05.2026 [19:20]

From Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea

  • 22.05.2026 [19:16]

‘Digital resilience and cybersecurity are becoming key to the future of cities’

  • 22.05.2026 [19:16]