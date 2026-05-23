Media: Azerbaijan showcased its urban development vision to the world at WUF13 platform

Ankara, May 23 , AZERTAC

The world's leading information agencies, news portals, television channels, and print publications have extensively covered the conclusions of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) held in Baku.

Numerous articles and reports covering the final day of discussions and the outcomes of WUF13 focused on the participants' call to the international community to rethink approaches to housing provision.

The WUF13 forum featured more than 550 substantive sessions and events, while the "Urban Expo" exhibition attracted over 70,000 visitors.

Media outlets drew readers' attention to the scale of the six-day event, which brought together more than 58,000 delegates from 176 countries, over 3,000 online participants, 11 heads of state, 88 ministers, and 130 mayors. The published materials note that the "Baku Call to Action" document adopted by the delegates proposes viewing housing as a complex phenomenon interconnected with land, infrastructure, transport, services, and economic opportunities.

The media highlighted the significance of the plan approved in the Azerbaijani capital. Authors urged governments, urban administrations, and communities to act together in the face of a crisis affecting billions of people worldwide.

Quotes from UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach were featured, where hosting WUF13 in Baku was described as a "historic event" and a "defining moment for the future of housing policy."

Several television channels broadcasted the closing ceremony of WUF13 live, noting that UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, on behalf of the organization, expressed gratitude to the government and people of Azerbaijan for their hospitality and leadership in hosting the event. Her remarks were quoted stating that the World Urban Forum took place at a critical time for the global agenda, and that the discussions in the Azerbaijani capital established a solid foundation for the high-level political forum within WUF.

Following the outcomes of WUF13, the Baku Urban Planning Award was established as a joint initiative of Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat.

Reports also covered the speeches of delegates from various countries and national urban planning concepts at WUF13. It was specifically emphasized that Azerbaijan demonstrated its own vision for urban development to the world at the WUF13 platform.