Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva explore creative work of local craftsman during Lankaran visit

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, familiarized themselves with the creative work of decorative-applied arts master Samir Habibov in the city of Lankaran.

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visited the artisan’s home-based workshop, where they viewed his extensive collection of decorative handmade works.

During the meeting, Samir Habibov shared insights into the fine nuances of artistic wood carving, the specific materials he utilizes, and the decorative pieces he creates. Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva observed the intricate carving process firsthand and joined the artisan in crafting handmade pieces.

Samir Habibov learned the intricacies of this ancient craft from his father during his childhood. He primarily produces souvenirs, decorative items, and household products crafted from various types of wood and adorned with intricate national ornaments.

His handcrafted souvenirs are made available to consumers through the retail and sales network of the "ABAD" (Easy Support to Family Business).