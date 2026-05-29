Mexico hosts solemn concert marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

Mexico, May 29, AZERTAC

A solemn concert program celebrating May 28 – Independence Day of Azerbaijan was held at San Lázaro Legislative Palace in Mexico.

Organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico with support from the Mexican Chamber of Deputies and Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the event brought together Mexican government officials, parliamentarians, heads and members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of business, academic and scientific circles, media, as well as friends of Azerbaijan and representatives of the diaspora.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Mexico Seymur Fataliyev highlighted the historical significance of Independence Day, noting that Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) was the first secular and parliamentary democratic republic in the Muslim East. The diplomat mentioned that during its brief existence, the ADR left an enduring legacy by shaping statehood traditions, establishing democratic institutions, and strengthening national identity.

The ambassador also emphasized National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s outstanding contributions to strengthening Azerbaijani statehood and developing modern Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Seymur Fataliyev underlined the significance of President Ilham Aliyev’s declaration of 2026 as the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” in Azerbaijan. He hailed the successful organization of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, saying that Mexico’s high-level participation was highly appreciated. He emphasized that Mexico's selection as the host for WUF14 would inject new momentum into Azerbaijan-Mexico cooperation.

Maria Teresa Mercado Pérez, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, extended Independence Day congratulations to the Government and people of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, MP Dulce Maria Villegas Guarneros, Head of the Mexico-Azerbaijan Friendship Group, described the event as a key platform showcasing the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

Following the speeches, guests watched a special concert program featuring music pieces by Azerbaijani and Mexican composers.

The event was broadcast live on the official social media channels of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies, drawing a wide audience.