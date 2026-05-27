Opportunities for expanding Caspian Sea cooperation discussed with Turkmenistan

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

As part of his working visit to New York City, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov.

The sides emphasized the significant role and importance of high-level reciprocal visits and contacts in further advancing bilateral ties rooted in traditional friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

The sides also discussed the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, including opportunities to expand cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, energy, transport and logistics, as well as humanitarian affairs, science, education, culture, and cooperation within the framework of the Caspian Sea.

Furthermore, the sides highlighted the necessity of sustaining mutually beneficial cooperation, coordination, and solidarity within various multilateral institutional platforms.

The meeting also featured a detailed exchange of views on regional security matters, during which both ministers underscored the critical importance of safeguarding peace, stability, and sustainable development across the broader region.

The discussions concluded with an exchange of perspectives on other issues of mutual interest.