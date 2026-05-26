Azerbaijani Embassy in Oman arranges event marking country’s Independence Day

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

An official reception marking May 28 – Azerbaijan’s Independence Day was organized in Muscat by the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Sultanate of Oman.

The event brought together Anwar Bin Hilal bin Hamdoun Al-Jabri, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman, Omani state and government officials, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of the Azerbaijani community, businessmen and media representatives.

The official part of the event began with the playing of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Oman.

Ambassador Rashad Ismayilov highlighted the history of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the development path of modern Azerbaijan and the successes achieved under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He lauded the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Oman.

The video featuring the tourism potential, historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan was then screened.