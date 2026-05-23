WUF13 remembered for record number of participants and partners, and adoption of the Baku Call to Action

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

On May 22, discussions on urban planning, climate-resilient urbanization, and sustainable development continued on the final day of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), held in Baku under the theme “Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities.”

On the sixth and final day of WUF13, numerous dialogues, special sessions, and group meetings were held, along with the official closing ceremony and flag-lowering ceremony.

Within the framework of the Forum, a Women’s Roundtable titled “Adequate Housing for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment” was organized. The event was attended by Amina Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General; Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of UN-Habitat; Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan; and Patricia Scotland, Member of the UK House of Lords and former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth. The session discussed strengthening women’s housing and land rights, inclusive urban development, safe urban environments, and sustainable urbanization. Speakers emphasized that developing inclusive housing policies, expanding women’s access to finance and credit, and increasing their active participation in urban planning and decision-making play a crucial role in creating more sustainable, safe, and inclusive cities.

A session titled “Post-Conflict Urban Reconstruction: The Critical Role of Humanitarian Mine Action” was also held, where Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), delivered a speech. The session addressed the impact of mine threats on recovery and reconstruction in post-conflict periods, sustainable urban development, and ensuring population safety.

In his speech, Vugar Suleymanov stated that mine threats not only slow down reconstruction in Azerbaijan but also in many other countries around the world, limiting development opportunities and posing serious risks to people’s safety. He noted that since 2020, Azerbaijan has carried out large-scale humanitarian demining operations, clearing over 270,000 hectares of territory from mines and unexploded ordnance, and neutralizing more than 250,000 mines and explosive devices. He added that demining activities have been fully integrated into urban planning, reconstruction, and development processes within the “Great Return” Program.

Another panel discussion titled “From Urbicide to Revival: Sustainable Restoration, Resettlement, and Development in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavend, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan Districts” was held. Speakers included Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts; Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative for Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts; and Marcelina Zielinski, Board Director at Chapman Taylor Group. The session discussed reconstruction processes in the liberated territories, sustainable settlement, modern urban planning approaches, and urban development in the post-conflict period. It was noted that projects in the region are being implemented in line with “smart city” and “smart village” concepts.

Additionally, the first-ever event on the rights of indigenous peoples was held within WUF13. Ravan Hasanov, Executive Director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre, stated at the “The Rights of Indigenous Peoples Roundtable” that indigenous peoples are the main bearers of humanity’s cultural memory and historical heritage. He emphasized that protecting their rights is not only a legal and political obligation but also a moral and humanitarian one. Ravan Hasanov added that urbanization processes should never lead to the loss of identity, language, and cultural memory of indigenous peoples and ethnic communities. On the contrary, cities should become inclusive spaces where diverse ethnic and religious communities feel safe and equal.

A final press conference was held on the last day of WUF13. It was attended by Amina Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General; Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and National Coordinator of WUF13; Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of UN-Habitat; and Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan.

During his speech at the official closing ceremony, Anar Guliyev stated that this prestigious event, hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time, turned the city of Baku into an international hub where the future of cities, housing policy, climate resilience, and inclusive development issues were discussed. According to him, hosting WUF13 in Baku is considered a significant event not only for the region but also in terms of the global urbanization agenda. He noted that more than 58,000 participants were registered within the framework of the six-day event. At the same time, more than 400 speakers from various countries addressed the forum, 60 of whom represented Azerbaijan.

WUF13 National Coordinator Anar Guliyev stated that Azerbaijan signed a Letter of Intent with UN-Habitat to prepare organizational guidelines for future host countries of the World Urban Forum. According to him, this initiative will contribute to shaping the long-term institutional legacy of the forum.

In her speech, Anacláudia Rossbach emphasized that WUF13 brought together a record number of participants and formed a unified message regarding the global housing agenda. According to her, the participation of a large number of heads of state and ministers further confirms the international political and institutional importance of the session. She added that a total of around 580 sessions were held during WUF13, where extensive discussions took place regarding sustainable urban development, climate resilience, inclusive urbanization, and the cities of the future. Anacláudia Rossbach noted that the future of global housing provision has entered a decisive stage, and the transition from local initiatives to systemic transformation is now inevitable.

WUF13, held in Azerbaijan, concluded with record results and noteworthy highlights. The forum played the role of an important platform in terms of developing the global urban planning agenda, expanding partnerships, and strengthening future cooperation opportunities. The total number of participants at WUF13 exceeded 58,000 people from 176 countries, including at least 3,000 online participants. These indicators have caused WUF13 to be remembered as the largest session in the forum's 24-year history. The forum also achieved a significant result in terms of gender equality, with women and girls making up more than 55 percent of the participants.

During her speech, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed expressed her gratitude to the leadership of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the support shown in holding the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum, stating that the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme acted as a unified team for the successful organization of the event. She noted that the process of reconstruction, sustainable peace, and development carried out by Azerbaijan in its territories is evaluated as an exemplary model in terms of infrastructure restoration, community reintegration, and the realization of economic potential.

The main outcome of the forum was the adoption of the "Baku Call to Action" document. The said document reflects the common vision of states, international organizations, cities, civil society, and experts toward eliminating the global housing crisis and implementing the New Urban Agenda. At the same time, gratitude was expressed to the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the high-level organization of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum, the hospitality shown, and the efficient dialogue environment created.

The "Chair Summary," adopted based on the outcomes of the forum and considered one of the important legacy documents, reflected the main directions of international cooperation in the field of urban planning and sustainable development. The document emphasizes the importance of jointly developing practical solutions in the areas of urban resilience, accessible housing policies, climate resilience, and inclusive urbanization, while also bringing the promotion of the international agenda toward eliminating the global housing crisis to the forefront.

The far-sighted policy and strategic leadership implemented by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in the fields of sustainable development, modern urban planning, post-conflict reconstruction, and global cooperation were specially emphasized.

The final outcomes of WUF13 and the "Baku Call to Action" document are also expected to make an important contribution to the UN General Assembly's high-level mid-term review meeting on the New Urban Agenda, to be held in New York in July 2026.

For the first time in the history of the World Urban Forum, 27 heads of state and government participated in the Leaders' Statements organized at the initiative of the host country. More than 150 ministers, over 130 mayors, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, and a number of high-level officials were represented within the framework of the forum. Among the main innovations of WUF13, the Baku Urban Award, the Business and Innovation Hub, the WUF Academy campus, and the Practices Hub held a special place.

On May 22, the closing ceremony of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum was held at the Baku Olympic Stadium. National rhythms and dances were displayed, and Mugham was performed in the cultural program.

Within the framework of the official closing ceremony, the presidency function of the World Urban Forum was handed over from Azerbaijan to Mexico. The next WUF session is planned to be held in Mexico City in 2028.

A flag-lowering ceremony symbolizing the official closing of the event was also held. The lowering of the state flags of the United Nations and the Republic of Azerbaijan took place at the Baku Olympic Stadium.