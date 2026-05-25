Kuwait hosts official reception marking May 28 – Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

Cairo, May 25, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Embassy in Kuwait arranged an official reception marking May 28 – the country’s Independence Day.

The event was attended by officials of Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry, members of the ruling family, representatives of the diplomatic corps, representatives of socio-political and academic circles, Kuwaiti graduates who studied in Azerbaijan, representatives of the Turkish community, as well as Azerbaijanis living and studying in Kuwait.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kuwait Hamad Suleiman Mashaan Al-Mashaan also participated in the event as an honorary guest.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Kuwait were performed at the event.

Addressing the official reception, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kuwait Emil Karimov noted that Independence Day is of great importance in the history of the Azerbaijani people.

Emil Karimov drew attention to the growing interest of Kuwaiti citizens in Azerbaijan, noting that more than 32 thousand Kuwaiti citizens visited the country last year. He emphasized that direct flights between Baku and Al-Kuwait are currently being operated by Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kuwait Hamad Suleiman Mashaan Al-Mashaan congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on May 28 - the Independence Day. He hailed the level of development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation across various fields.

The copies of magazine "IRS Heritage" and other promotional materials were then distributed among the participants of the event.

Shikhali Aliyev