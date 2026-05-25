® AccessBank, AmCham Azerbaijan, and Neurotime announce winners of AI Hackathon

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

The one-day innovation hackathon “Building with AI: From Idea to Working Product,” organized by AmCham Azerbaijan in partnership with AccessBank and Neurotime, has successfully concluded.

More than 600 applications were submitted to participate in the hackathon held on 23 May 2026. From these applications, 60 participants were selected and given the opportunity to transform their ideas into functional products and prototypes within a short period of time using artificial intelligence technologies.

During the hackathon, participants worked in teams to develop innovative solutions using ChatGPT, Claude, Cursor, Lovable, Replit, Zapier, various APIs, and other modern AI platforms. At the end of the day, the teams presented their projects to a panel of judges. Throughout the process, participants also received support from experienced mentors.

Based on the jury’s evaluation, the winners of the hackathon were announced as follows:

• 1st Place — Rufina Rahimli, Ibrahim Huseynov, Nuray Gasimzade

• 2nd Place — Emil Gallacov, Mahammad Babayev

• 3rd Place — Elchin Yusubov, Imran Hajiyev, Huseyn Hasanzade

The total prize fund of the “Building with AI: From Idea to Working Product” hackathon amounted to AZN 5,000. Cash prizes were awarded to the winners in the following amounts:

• 1st Place — AZN 2,500

• 2nd Place — AZN 1,500

• 3rd Place — AZN 1,000

The primary goal of the hackathon was to contribute to the development of Azerbaijan’s artificial intelligence and innovation ecosystem, enhance the practical skills of young people and technology enthusiasts, and encourage the creation of innovative products. The event also served as an important platform for both learning and networking among participants.