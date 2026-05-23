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Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Yekaterinburg

Yekaterinburg, May 23, AZERTAC

The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Yekaterinburg hosted an official reception at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

The event gathered together state and government officials, heads of the diplomatic corps, deputies, scientists, representatives of the local community, representatives of the diaspora living in the Sverdlovsk region and surrounding regions, as well as Azerbaijani students studying in Yekaterinburg.

The event began with the playing of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Russia.

Addressing the event, Shohrat Mustafayev, acting Consul General of Azerbaijan in Yekaterinburg, spoke about the glorious pages of Azerbaijan's history of independence, the growing influence of the country in the region and in the international arena, as well as the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Shohrat Mustafayev also addressed the Azerbaijan’s successful hosting to the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The Consul General emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan's declaration of this year as the “Year of Architecture and Urban Planning and provided insight into the large-scale reforms in the country to form a modern urban environment, reconstruct infrastructure, and apply sustainable development principles.

Speakers emohasized that Russian-Azerbaijani relations are developing at a high level, they expressed their confidence that economic, trade and cultural ties between the Sverdlovsk Region and Azerbaijan would further expand

The event featured live musical performances by Laureate of Russian violin competitions Saday Agababayev and semifinalist of Russia’s “Children’s New Wave” television and vocal contests Aladdin Aliyev.

The official reception included a screening of a video on the restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories.

Guests enjoyed an array of various dishes and sweets of national cuisine accompanied by the sounds of national music reflecting the rich culture of Azerbaijan.

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