BEU students make their mark with key projects at WUF13

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

Students from the Design Department of the Architecture and Construction Faculty at Baku Engineering University (BEU) have implemented a number of design and applied projects featured at the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The projects were developed on commission from the relevant company under the supervision of Senior Lecturer Anar Asadov by students Mohtasham Eldarov, Zahid Khankishiyev, Laman Safarli, Fidan Mammadzada, Nigar Shahvalad, Aydan Musayeva, Asmar Mirzazada, and Aziza Azizova.

Among the works produced, a video installation titled “Time Travel” attracted particular interest. The project presents the stages of Baku’s development, urban transformation, and architectural evolution between 1880 and 2026 through contemporary visual solutions.

The students also developed innovative, eco-oriented bench concepts for urban environments. The designs incorporate a solar panel-based energy harvesting system, nighttime lighting, USB charging ports for mobile devices, and ergonomic features suitable for both children and adults. The concepts have been adapted to the modern urban environment in terms of both functionality and aesthetics.

The design and production of Totem and Lollipop-type informational elements in various sizes and formats, intended to guide forum participants, were also carried out by the students. In addition, other applied works contributing to the overall visual and aesthetic environment of the forum were completed.

It is worth noting that BEU was also represented at the “Urban Expo” exhibition held within the framework of WUF13 with innovative conceptual projects. The university presented two conceptual research projects in the fields of urbanism and architecture under the theme “A Traditional and Organic Approach to the City Model of the Future.” These projects provided students with valuable experience in applying their theoretical knowledge on an international platform.