UN-Habitat representative: Azerbaijan demonstrates a successful approach to urban regeneration

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan demonstrates a successful approach to urban regeneration and the development of public spaces, José Chong, Urban Regeneration and Public Spaces Specialist at UN-Habitat, said in an interview with AZERTAC.

According to him, Azerbaijan is a country actively undergoing urbanization and placing significant emphasis on the development of public spaces and urban regeneration. He noted that visible efforts are already being made to improve the urban environment through the use of historical heritage, innovative approaches, and environmental resources.

He emphasized that this approach contributes to improving the quality of life for both residents and visitors. In his view, Azerbaijan demonstrates how the combination of culture, traditions, and innovation can be effectively used for sustainable urban development.

José Chong noted that the country’s chosen path highlights the importance of cities as centers for improving the quality of life and driving local economic development.