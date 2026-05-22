‘Digital resilience and cybersecurity are becoming key to the future of cities’

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

Digital resilience and cybersecurity are becoming fundamental elements of the cities of the future, Akanksha Sharma, Head of Climate and Digital Solutions at GSMA Mobile for Development, said in an interview with AZERTAC.

According to her, as urban infrastructure becomes increasingly interconnected, reliable and secure connectivity plays a crucial role in maintaining public trust and ensuring the safe and efficient functioning of cities.

Sharma noted that, according to GSMA research, the number of connections in the “smart cities” sector grew from 173 million in 2020 to 271 million in 2024, and is projected to increase by a further 222 million connections by 2030. Such rapid growth opens significant opportunities for the development of transport, energy, public services, and environmental monitoring. However, it also increases the need to protect digital infrastructure from cyber threats and system failures.

She also drew attention to the fact that as the volume of collected data increases, issues of privacy, governance, and responsible access to information become more important. In this context, she said, governments, businesses, and technology companies must work together to ensure that innovation develops on the basis of trust, transparency, and security.