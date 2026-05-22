Iran fires 3,300 missiles, drones at UAE since start of conflict

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

Iran has launched nearly 3,300 missiles and drones at the United Arab Emirates since the start of the US and Israeli military operation against Tehran, Anwar Gargash, TASS reports citing diplomatic advisor to the UAE president.

Speaking at the GLOBSEC Forum in Prague, the official noted that although Iran's attack was a worst-case scenario for the UAE, the country handled it well. He recalled that Abu Dhabi has established a fairly robust multi-layered air defense system. The total number of Iranian missiles and drones aimed at the UAE during the 40 days of the conflict and afterward was about 3,300, Gargash emphasized. According to him, only about 4% of these missiles and drones reached targets within the UAE.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack. The Iranian authorities also decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with the United States, Israel, and other countries that supported aggression against Tehran.