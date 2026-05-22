Pakistani participant: Azerbaijan plays a significant role globally in urban planning

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

“The 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) held in Baku was perfectly organized, with excellent management. The volunteers and others were extremely helpful,” Ihsan Ul Haq, a Pakistani participant at WUF13, told AZERTAC.

“The event carries great importance in terms of educating countries on urban planning and sustainable development. Azerbaijan previously hosted a crucial international event such as COP29. Azerbaijan currently plays a significant role globally in the fields of urban planning, climate change, cultural heritage, and culture,” the Pakistani participant underlined.