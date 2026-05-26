Jordanian media highlights WUF13 hosted by Baku

Cairo, May 26, AZERTAC

Jordanian news portals such as Jordan Daily, Nayrouz, Al Balad News, Cleopatranews widely covered the successful conclusion of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) held in Baku and the “Baku Call to Action” document adopted as an outcome of the WUF13.

An article by the Jordan Daily mentioned that the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum 13 officially concluded in Baku on May 22 after six days of extensive discussions on sustainable urban development, climate resilience, housing policy, and inclusive urbanization. The author said that held under the theme “Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities,” the forum became the largest session in the 24-year history of the World Urban Forum.

“The final day of WUF13 featured high-level dialogues, thematic roundtables, special sessions, and the official closing ceremony at the Baku Olympic Stadium. One of the key outcomes of the forum was the adoption of the “Baku Call to Action,” a document reflecting the shared vision of governments, international organizations, cities, experts, and civil society on addressing the global housing crisis and advancing the New Urban Agenda.

According to official figures, more than 58,000 participants from 176 countries attended WUF13, including around 3,000 online participants. The forum brought together 27 heads of state and government, more than 150 ministers and deputy ministers, over 130 mayors, senior UN officials, academics, and representatives of civil society and the private sector. Women and girls accounted for more than 55 percent of all participants, marking a significant achievement in terms of gender representation.

During the closing ceremony, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan and WUF13 National Coordinator Anar Guliyev stated that Baku had become an international hub for discussions on the future of cities, climate resilience, and inclusive development. He noted that WUF13 would be remembered not only as the largest forum ever held, but also as a platform that returned housing issues to the center of the global political agenda.

Executive Director of UN-Habitat Anacláudia Rossbach emphasized that the forum united a record number of participants and demonstrated growing international consensus on the urgency of solving the global housing crisis. According to her, approximately 580 sessions were organized during the forum, focusing on sustainable urban development, climate resilience, urban governance, and the future of cities.

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed thanked the leadership of Azerbaijan for the successful organization of the event and highlighted the close cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations. She also described Azerbaijan’s reconstruction and development efforts in post-conflict territories as an important example of infrastructure restoration, community reintegration, and sustainable development,” the article said.

“Among the notable innovations introduced during WUF13 were the launch of the Baku Urban Award, the Business and Innovation Hub, the WUF Academy campus, and the Practices Hub. The newly established Baku Urban Award is expected to become a permanent international mechanism within the framework of the World Urban Forum, recognizing innovative urban solutions and sustainable housing initiatives worldwide.

The forum also highlighted Azerbaijan’s post-conflict reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, where large-scale projects based on “smart city” and “smart village” concepts are currently being implemented. Special sessions addressed humanitarian mine action, sustainable resettlement, and urban revival in regions affected by conflict.

The closing ceremony featured Azerbaijani national music, Mugham performances, and traditional dances. During the ceremony, Azerbaijan officially handed over the presidency of the World Urban Forum to Mexico, which will host the next session of the forum in Mexico City in 2028.

WUF13 concluded with broad international participation and strong calls for enhanced global cooperation in sustainable urban development, climate resilience, and accessible housing policies,” the author emphasized.

Shikhali Aliyev