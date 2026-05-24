Qarabağ FK signs Gambian striker

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabağ FK has confirmed the signing of Gambian center-forward Zakaria Sawo from Swedish club Djurgårdens IF on a three-year contract.

The 26-year-old forward will wear the No. 11 jersey for the club.

Earlier, Qarabağ FK also signed French winger Jaly Mouaddib.