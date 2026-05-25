European Association of Judges commends Azerbaijan's contribution to international judicial cooperation

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

The mid-year meeting of the European Association of Judges (EAJ) was held in Luxembourg on May 21-23.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Ramiz Rzayev, Chairman of the Union of Azerbaijani Judges, and Sanan Hajiyev Deputy Chairman of the Union.

The opening ceremony was held at the Court of Justice of the European Union with the participation of representatives from 39 European Member Associations.

The organization's leadership expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the excellent organization of the 67th Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges (IAJ) in Baku last year.

Subsequently, reports by the association’s Working Groups were delivered, followed by discussions on the current situation regarding the functioning and ensuring the independence of the judiciary in the member states.

The gathering featured adoption of relevant resolutions on the importance of removing obstacles to the activities of a number of judges of the Constitutional Court in Poland and preventing cases of contempt of court in Greece.

The Assembly also heard presentations from the leadership of the European Academy of Law, the European Network of Councils for the Justice (ENCJ), and the European Justice Training Network (EJTN).

As part of the event, the organization's leadership was received by HRH the Grand Duke of Luxembourg Guillaume V, while participants familiarized themselves with the activity of the Court of Justice of the European Union.