Suspect killed after opening fire near White House

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

A suspect was killed Saturday after allegedly opening fire near the White House complex, according to the US Secret Service.

The agency said in a statement that the incident occurred shortly after 6 pm (2200GMT) near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, just outside the White House grounds.

Authorities said an individual “pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing” in the area.

"Secret Service Police returned fire striking the suspect who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the shooting one bystander was also struck by gunfire," it said, adding no injuries were sustained by officers.

The condition of the bystander was not immediately known.

The suspect was identified as Nasire Best, according to an NBC News report, citing six senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation.

Officials told NBC News that Best, 21, had a documented history with local law enforcement. Five senior law enforcement officials also said he had a history of mental health concerns.

Best was previously charged with unlawful entry after allegedly walking into a restricted zone near the White House on July 10. The filing states that he claimed to be Jesus Christ and said he wanted to be arrested, according to court documents.

The Secret Service confirmed that President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time of the incident, though “no protectees or operations were impacted.”

ABC News, citing a White House official, reported that at the time of the shooting, Trump was in the Oval Office working with aides Steven Cheung, Natalie Harp, Margo Martin and others.

The Secret Service briefed Trump about the incident, according to media reports.