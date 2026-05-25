President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is among the few countries applying broad and diversified subsidy mechanisms

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

“Subsidies are of great importance for the development of agriculture. Azerbaijan is among the few countries in the world applying broad and diversified subsidy mechanisms,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to agricultural issues.

Emphasizing that there is still room for improvement, the head of state noted: “Various concessions are provided, including discounts on fertilizers and fuel. I can say that such measures are implemented only in a limited number of countries worldwide.”