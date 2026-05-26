Gold and silver prices rise on global markets

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Top stories update
- [12:00]
Azerbaijan's Independence Day celebrated in Istanbul
- 25.05.2026 [21:13]
119 more families relocated to Shukurbayli village get house keys
- 25.05.2026 [21:03]
Top stories update
- 25.05.2026 [20:00]
From members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center
- 25.05.2026 [19:56]
From William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya
- 25.05.2026 [19:54]
From Nicușor Dan, President of Romania
- 25.05.2026 [19:53]
From Alar Karis, President of the Republic of Estonia
- 25.05.2026 [19:33]
From Nursultan Nazarbayev, First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
- 25.05.2026 [19:10]
From Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
- 25.05.2026 [19:09]
From Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova
- 25.05.2026 [18:36]
From Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan
- 25.05.2026 [18:35]
From Mikheil Kavelashvili, President of Georgia
- 25.05.2026 [18:34]
From Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus
- 25.05.2026 [18:33]
Lamine Yamal in Spain squad but no Real players
- 25.05.2026 [18:12]
Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Georgia
- 25.05.2026 [18:08]
China urges Germany to stop sending 'wrong signals' on Taiwan
- 25.05.2026 [18:02]
Britain rejects Nato plan for extra Ukraine military aid
- 25.05.2026 [17:34]
Record-breaking temperatures forecast as heat wave grips western Europe
- 25.05.2026 [17:18]
From Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China
- 25.05.2026 [17:05]
From Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation
- 25.05.2026 [16:53]
U.S. Jewish community celebrates Azerbaijan’s National Day
- 25.05.2026 [16:44]
bp introduces new technology to lead ACG's journey to maximizing recovery
- 25.05.2026 [16:31]
From Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal
- 25.05.2026 [16:26]
Baku hosts international conference marking Africa Day
- 25.05.2026 [16:05]
Bulgarian PM Radev meets US State Department Official Arthur Milikh
- 25.05.2026 [15:49]
Baku Energy Week to commence on June 1
- 25.05.2026 [15:44]
First Forum of Azerbaijani Youth in UK features active discussions
- 25.05.2026 [15:23]
Alzheimer's-linked protein crucial for long-term memory: study
- 25.05.2026 [15:23]
From Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba
- 25.05.2026 [15:06]
Africa CDC warns 10 African countries at high risk of Ebola outbreak
- 25.05.2026 [15:05]
Aghdam’s destruction analyzed in international study as case of urbicide
- 25.05.2026 [14:27]
Azerbaijani FM departs on working visit to New York
- 25.05.2026 [14:06]
Leyla Aliyeva visits Juma Mosque in Masalli district
- 25.05.2026 [13:43]
Azerbaijan–Africa trade reaches $580 million in 2025
- 25.05.2026 [13:29]
Gold and silver prices surge on global markets
- 25.05.2026 [13:28]
From Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye
- 25.05.2026 [13:02]
Oil prices drop in global markets
- 25.05.2026 [12:57]