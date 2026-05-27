German Foreign Ministry Official: Azerbaijan is a very important partner for us

Berlin, May 27, AZERTAC

"Azerbaijan is a very important partner for us, not only in the region but in general. We have had very good, long-standing relations with Azerbaijan, and of course, we also see the opportunities the region presents with the achievement of peace with Armenia. We support this. This requires great courage from both sides and truly deserves comprehensive support. Germany is ready for this and sees additional opportunities in Azerbaijan," Ambassador Christoph Israng, Head of the European Directorate-General of the German Federal Foreign Office, in an interview with Azerbaijani media.

Touching upon the prospects of Azerbaijan's relations with Germany and the European Union, C. Israng stated: "Relations between Germany and Azerbaijan, as well as between Azerbaijan and the European Union, are already quite close. However, there is greater potential to further strengthen these ties. The steps taken toward peace in the region create a solid foundation for developing these relations with greater activity. I think we all want to seize this opportunity together."