Foreign Ministry of Northern Cyprus: Under President Ilham Aliyev's visionary leadership, Azerbaijan's power is steadily increasing

Ankara, May 28, AZERTAC

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 108th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

The congratulatory message of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs, published under the signature of Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, states: "We heartily congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day. We sincerely share the joy of this momentous date with the Azerbaijani state and people."

The TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that under the visionary leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's power is steadily increasing, and the country is making important contributions to the unity and solidarity of the Turkic world.

The Northern Cyprus MFA noted: "We are confident that the unwavering will of heads of state Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will further strengthen the relations between Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and the TRNC in the spirit of the 'One nation, three states' principle. Our brotherhood will continue to confidently shape our shared future."

Ramin Abdullayev