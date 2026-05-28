German Foreign Ministry congratulates people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day

Berlin, May 28, AZERTAC

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

"On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, my sincerely congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan! Germany highly values its constructive partnership with Azerbaijan and remains committed to deepening our bilateral cooperation, and to work for regional peace and prosperity," Niklas Wagner, Director for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia, stated in a post on behalf of the German Foreign Ministry.