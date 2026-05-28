Ukrainian Foreign Ministry: We congratulate Azerbaijan, our loyal friend and strategic partner

Kyiv, May 28, AZERTAC

"We sincerely congratulate Azerbaijan, our loyal friend and strategic partner, on the occasion of its Independence Day," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said in a social media post on the occasion of May 28 – Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

"We highly appreciate Azerbaijan's support and solidarity with Ukraine, as well as its humanitarian assistance to our country. We look forward to sustained positive momentum in our bilateral relations and cooperation across all fields," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated in its post.

Emil Huseynli