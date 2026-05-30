The Azerbaijan State News Agency

CULTURE

Event celebrating 108th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and 38th anniversary of Azerbaijani community held in Tallinn

Stockholm, May 30, AZERTAC

An event marking the 108th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the 116th anniversary of the Baku Estonia Society, and the 38th anniversary of the "OJAG" Estonia-Azerbaijan Community was held at the House of the Blackheads in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia.

The event brought together representatives of state authorities, the diplomatic corps, national-cultural societies, and public organizations.

Congratulatory addresses were delivered by Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, Chair of the Estonia–Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group; Eda Silberg, Undersecretary for Cultural Diversity at the Estonian Ministry of Culture; and Monika Haukanõmm, Deputy Mayor of Tallinn. They highly praised the contributions of the Azerbaijani community in Estonia to the development of intercultural dialogue and the strengthening of friendly ties between the two peoples.

Among the guests of honor were Eldar Efendijev, former Estonian Minister of Population and Ethnic Affairs; Mihhail Korb, former Minister of Public Administration; Artur Laast, a renowned diplomat and Turkologist; and writer Kersti Kivirüüt. Representatives of the embassies of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Norway, Spain, and Japan, as well as representatives of Estonia’s national minorities, also attended the event.

One of the highlights of the evening was a concert by the "OJAG" Chamber Orchestra under the direction of the young and talented conductor Tamerlan Adigozalov. The orchestra’s performance was warmly received by the audience.

A special part of the program featured a ceremony symbolizing the transfer of the historical legacy and heritage of the Estonian-Azerbaijani community to the younger generation. Niyazi Hajiyev, Honorary Chairman of the "OJAG" Estonia-Azerbaijan Community, presented the organization’s relics to Orkhan Oktay, Coordinator of the Estonia-Azerbaijan Community. This symbolic gesture reflected generational continuity, the preservation of traditions, and confidence in the community’s future development.

The gala evening concluded with a festive reception held in the Olevi Hall of the House of the Blackheads. Guests exchanged views, congratulated one another on the landmark anniversaries, and expressed confidence in the further development of friendly relations between Estonia and Azerbaijan.

The event will be remembered as another notable example of the "OJAG" Estonia-Azerbaijan Community’s contribution to preserving national and cultural heritage, promoting intercultural dialogue, and strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

Nargiz Jafarli
Special correspondent

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