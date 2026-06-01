SOCAR, TotalEnergies and XRG enhance cooperation

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

A meeting between Rovshan Najaf, President of Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR); Martina Opizzi, Senior Vice President of TotalEnergies and Mohammed Al Aryani, President for International Gas at XRG, was held as part of the "Baku Energy Week."

During the meeting, the sides hailed the successful cooperation between SOCAR, TotalEnergies and XRG in the energy sector.

The parties reviewed the progress achieved under the full-scale development project of the Absheron gas-condensate field. In this context, the importance of the agreement signed between SOCAR, TotalEnergies, XRG and BOTAŞ on the long-term supply of natural gas from the Absheron gas-condensate field to Türkiye was highlighted.