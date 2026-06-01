Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan explore prospects for energy partnership

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Taalaibek Ibraev, as part of the Baku Energy Week.

The sides emphasized that the traditional friendly and fraternal relations that have historically existed between the Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz peoples continue to develop successfully in line with the political will of the two countries’ heads of state.

They also exchanged views on the supply of petroleum products, collaboration in the petrochemical industry and the electricity sector within the framework of the development of cooperation in the energy sector.

The ministers discussed prospects for the "Central Asia-Azerbaijan Energy Corridor" project, stating that the project would make a significant contribution to the integration of the region’s energy systems, the strengthening of energy security, and access of electricity generated from renewable energy sources to new markets.

Minister Taalaibek Ibraev highlighted Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable partner in the energy sector, expressing their interest in further expanding bilateral cooperation.

The parties also agreed to convene another meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Working Group in the near future to advance cooperation in the energy sector.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov was invited to participate in the 6th Meeting of Energy Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Kyrgyzstan-SCO 2026 International Energy Exhibition.