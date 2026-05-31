NASA says meteor explosion caused loud boom heard across New England

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

NASA said Saturday that a meteor breaking apart high above the New England area caused a loud boom that was heard across parts of Massachusetts and neighboring states earlier in the day, Anadolu Agency reported.

The US space agency said in a post on US social media company X that witnesses and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) GOES-19 satellite detected a bright fireball at 2.06 pm local time (1806GMT).

The meteor fragmented at an altitude of about 40 miles (64 kilometers) above northeastern Massachusetts and southeastern New Hampshire, according to NASA.

“The energy released at breakup is estimated to be equivalent to about 300 tons of TNT, which accounts for the loud noise,” it said.

NASA said its assessment was based on satellite observations and witness accounts submitted to the American Meteor Society.

Residents across eastern Massachusetts, including Boston and surrounding communities, reported hearing a powerful explosion-like sound earlier Saturday that rattled homes and prompted numerous calls to authorities.

Before NASA’s confirmation, NBC10 meteorologist Pamela Gardner suggested the boom could have been caused by a bolide, a bright meteor entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

“There’s a satellite lightning detection around Boston — but no lightning. No earthquakes on USGS either,” Gardner wrote on X.

Police and fire departments across the region said they received reports from concerned residents but found no immediate signs of damage or public safety threats.

Authorities said the sound was widely heard, while officials initially described its origin as unknown.

No injuries or damage have been reported.