Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan beat France 3-2 at EMF EURO 2026

Pentagon official: We consider Azerbaijan a geostrategic partner

Shenzhou-21 astronauts arrive in Beijing

Event celebrating 108th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and 38th anniversary of Azerbaijani community held in Tallinn