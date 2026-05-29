Azerbaijan's Independence Day in Rome: Italian officials hail strategic partnership

Baku, May 29, AZERTAC

The famous National Etruscan Museum in Rome hosted an official reception marking May 28 – Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, co-organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy, the Cultural Center operating under the Embassy, and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The event was attended by Italian officials, members of parliament, representatives of the diplomatic corps, business circles, as well as international organizations.

On the sidelines of the event, the official presentation of SOCAR Italia took place.

Addressing the event, Rashad Aslanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy, highlighted the historical significance of Independence Day, noting that the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic marked founding of the first secular democracy in the Muslim East. The diplomat also emphasized that Azerbaijani women were granted the right to vote ahead of most of the nations of the world.

The diplomat underlined that despite political complexities in the late 20th century, Azerbaijan - guided by the strategic vision of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - has significantly strengthened its global standing. He said today, the country is a regional leader and high-level host for prestigious global events such as COP29 and WUF13.

Edmondo Cirielli, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, and Licia Ronzulli, Vice President of the Italian Senate and Senator, extended their government's Independence Day congratulations, describing Azerbaijan as an important partner for Italy.

Addressing the event, the SOCAR President spoke about the development path and historic achievements of independent Azerbaijan, founded by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and successfully advanced under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Italy have developed over the years on the basis of mutual trust and close cooperation, emphasizing that bilateral ties continue to expand dynamically today, with mutually beneficial partnership growing in the energy sector as well as in other areas. He stated that the official launch of SOCAR Italia, as well as SOCAR’s acquisition of shares in Italiana Petroli, are clear examples of successful cooperation between the two countries.

The event also featured a concert program by renowned tar player and Honored Artist Shahriyar Imanov alongside jazz master, pianist, and composer Etibar Asadli, who performed rich Azerbaijani melodies and jazz-mugham improvisations.