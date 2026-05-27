Azerbaijan and Portugal discuss cooperation across diverse spheres

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of the Portuguese Republic Paulo Rangel during his working visit to New York City, United States.

The ministers discussed the current status and future prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Portugal, focus areas including political dialogue, economic cooperation, energy security, and other matters of mutual concern.

The sides emphasized that sustained political contacts and reciprocal visits between the two nations remain pivotal to expanding bilateral cooperation. In this context, they reviewed opportunities to further enhance partnerships across key fields, including the economy, trade, investment, and green energy.

The counterparts hailed the mutual decisions by both countries to upgrade their respective diplomatic representations to full embassy status.

Furthermore, the talks addressed collaboration within multilateral frameworks, where the ministers underscored the value of close interaction inside international organizations and mutual support for candidacies to elected bodies.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the current security situation in the Middle East.