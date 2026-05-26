Azerbaijan’s export to Türkiye exceeds $1 billion

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

On January-April 2026, Azerbaijan’s exports to Türkiye totalled over $1.82 billion, marking a 4.9% decline, equivalent to over $55 million, compared with the same period of the previous year, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

In the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported approximately $765 million worth of goods from Türkiye, marking an 5.7% year-on-year decline, or $46.323 million less than a year earlier.

The report shows that these indicators made up 9.11% of Azerbaijan’s total exports and 13.85% of its total imports.