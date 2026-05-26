S. Korea aims for first nuclear submarine by mid-2030s

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

South Korea is planning to design its own low-enriched uranium, nuclear-powered attack submarines, with the first vessel expected to launch in the mid-2030s, Yonhap reported citing Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back.

Ahn made the announcement about the road map for the country's long-sought submarine program, as Seoul moves to accelerate its push for the project after gaining U.S. consent during a summit between the two countries' leaders last October.

The project, dubbed "Jang Bogo N," aims to develop and build the nuclear-propelled submarines in South Korea, with the goal of bringing them into operational service after the late 2030s, Ahn said at a defense strategy meeting, presided over by President Lee Jae Myung at a naval base in Jinhae, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul.

"We will work to launch the first nuclear-powered submarine in the mid-2030s and push ahead with development to enter operational service in the latter half of the 2030s or later," he said.