ANAMA: 78 mines and 416 UXOs neutralized in liberated territories

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

During mine-clearance operations carried out in the liberated territories from May 18 to 24, a total of 45 anti-personnel mines, 33 anti-tank mines, and 416 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were detected and neutralized, according to a statement by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

The agency noted that a total of 2092 hectares of territory were cleared of mines and UXOs during the reporting period.