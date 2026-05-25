ANAMA: 78 mines and 416 UXOs neutralized in liberated territories
Baku, May 25, AZERTAC
During mine-clearance operations carried out in the liberated territories from May 18 to 24, a total of 45 anti-personnel mines, 33 anti-tank mines, and 416 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were detected and neutralized, according to a statement by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).
The agency noted that a total of 2092 hectares of territory were cleared of mines and UXOs during the reporting period.
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