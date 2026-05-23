Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

569 NGOs from 103 countries sign Baku Declaration on WUF13

Global media highlights WUF13's role in shaping new roadmap for global urban policy

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis visits Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in St. Petersburg

Death toll rises to 82 in north China coal mine accident