Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today
Baku, May 23, AZERTAC
569 NGOs from 103 countries sign Baku Declaration on WUF13
Global media highlights WUF13's role in shaping new roadmap for global urban policy
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis visits Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in St. Petersburg
Death toll rises to 82 in north China coal mine accident
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Top stories update
- [12:00]
Hikmet Hajiyev thanks media representatives covering WUF13
- 22.05.2026 [21:56]
BEU students make their mark with key projects at WUF13
- 22.05.2026 [21:31]
Azerbaijani schoolchildren win awards at international science olympiad
- 22.05.2026 [21:07]
Call to Action addressing global housing crisis adopted in Baku
- 22.05.2026 [21:05]
Maimunah Mohd Sharif congratulates Azerbaijan for successfully hosting WUF13
- 22.05.2026 [20:41]
® Azercell certified as a Great Place to Work
- 22.05.2026 [20:36]
Iran fires 3,300 missiles, drones at UAE since start of conflict
- 22.05.2026 [20:17]
Baku Call to Action
- 22.05.2026 [20:10]
Azerbaijan, Somalia explore prospects for cooperation
- 22.05.2026 [20:03]
Top stories update
- 22.05.2026 [20:00]
UN-Habitat Executive Director thanks Azerbaijani government for hospitality
- 22.05.2026 [20:00]
Spanish urbanist: Role of public spaces is key to quality of urban life
- 22.05.2026 [19:59]
Housing rights discussed at WUF13
- 22.05.2026 [19:53]
Official closing ceremony of WUF13 held
- 22.05.2026 [19:43]
Slovenian official: SEA Protocol is directly linked to 11 of the 17 SDGs
- 22.05.2026 [19:39]
From Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay
- 22.05.2026 [19:33]
Mayor of Banjul thanks Baku for bringing participants together
- 22.05.2026 [19:32]
Amina Mohammed: Baku proved to be a very suitable place for discussions
- 22.05.2026 [19:28]
From Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director-General of ICESCO
- 22.05.2026 [19:21]
National Coordinator: WUF13 was successful through strong partnerships
- 22.05.2026 [19:15]
From Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain
- 22.05.2026 [19:14]
Interesting moments from the final day of WUF13 – PHOTOS
- 22.05.2026 [19:13]
Kenyan delegate at WUF13 praises warm hospitality experienced in Azerbaijan
- 22.05.2026 [18:48]
UN Deputy Secretary-General hails Azerbaijan's reconstruction process
- 22.05.2026 [18:45]
Anacláudia Rossbach: WUF13 brought together a record number of participants
- 22.05.2026 [18:20]
UN official: Demining will take a long time
- 22.05.2026 [18:17]
Multicultural smiles: New photo report from WUF13
- 22.05.2026 [17:54]
Ambassador: I will be happy to welcome everyone in Mexico
- 22.05.2026 [17:41]
From Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands
- 22.05.2026 [17:38]
WUF chairmanship handed over from Azerbaijan to Mexico
- 22.05.2026 [17:37]
UN official congratulates Azerbaijan on successful hosting of WUF13
- 22.05.2026 [17:34]
Mexico begins preparations for WUF14
- 22.05.2026 [17:29]
Cuenca showcases its effective waste management experience during WUF13
- 22.05.2026 [17:12]