Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis visits Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in St. Petersburg

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

As part of her working visit to the Russian Federation, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova visited Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in St. Petersburg.

The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, by laying flowers at his bust located in the administrative building of the Consulate General.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova donated books dedicated to the life and legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan.

An official reception marking May 28 – Independence Day was later organized by the Consulate General.

The event featured speeches highlighting the significance of Independence Day in the history of Azerbaijani statehood, as well as the country’s development path and achievements during the years of independence.

Video presentations showcasing Azerbaijan’s achievements under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, a worthy successor to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, were also screened during the event.

The celebration concluded with a concert program performed by prominent Azerbaijani artists.