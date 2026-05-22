Mayor of Banjul thanks Baku for bringing participants together

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

“We are grateful to Baku for convening us during this challenging period for our cities and communities and for its sincere hospitality,” said Mayor of Banjul, Gambia, President of REFELA Africa, Rohey Malick Lowe, during his speech at the official closing press conference of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The Mayor of Banjul underlined that housing is a human right and democratic responsibility, highlighting that it requires universal public services and sufficient authority and resources for local and regional administrations.