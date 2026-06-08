Türkiye showcased its advanced urbanization experience at WUF13, says former minister

Ankara, June 8, AZERTAC

Türkiye expressed its willingness to promote the best practices in the field of urbanization to the participating countries at the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) held in Baku. Ankara’s experience shows that with a well-prepared institutional framework and strong political will, millions of people can gain access to safe and secure housing, Adil Karaismailoglu, former Turkish Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, said in an article published in the “Star” newspaper.

The author of the article, highlighting the outcomes of WUF13, recalled that representatives from 182 countries gathered in Azerbaijan to discuss the future of urbanization and review the global urban development and planning agenda.

Emphasizing that during intensive discussions organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in partnership with the Government of Azerbaijan, they shared experiences in the areas of urban planning, social housing, disaster management and sustainable development, Adil Karaismailoglu added: “Cities preserve national roots in various fields, from history to culture, from architecture to aesthetics, from literature to art”.

He noted that this vision has been the cornerstone of Türkiye’s housing policy, which has focused on people-centered urban development for years, describing cited projects implemented by TOKİ (Housing Development Administration) as successful examples.

“Ensuring the stability, fairness, and sustainability of housing policy is possible not only through administrative decisions, but also through a solid legal framework, long-term budget planning, and effective democratic oversight. It is essential for ensuring people's right to housing and sustainable urban development," the author mentioned.

The former minister stressed that legislation should protect vulnerable groups, improve coordination across government levels, and encourage cooperation with civil society and the private sector. He also noted that the housing crisis extends beyond housing policy to include human rights, social justice, disaster preparedness, climate resilience, and sustainable development.

Ramin Abdullayev