Azerbaijan showcases its sustainable urban development experience in Ashgabat

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Gismet Gozalov, delivered a speech at the International Exhibition and Conference “White City Ashgabat 2026,” highlighting the country’s urban planning, architecture, and sustainable development initiatives, as well as the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) hosted in Baku.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan’s urban planning and architectural heritage dates back centuries, the ambassador noted that cities along the Silk Road in Azerbaijan developed as major centers of trade, craftsmanship, and culture, and that the country’s ancient architecture reflects a blend of Eastern and Western traditions.

The diplomat stated that, by decree of President Ilham Aliyev, 2026 has been declared the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” in Azerbaijan. He also pointed to Baku’s hosting of COP29 and WUF13 as evidence of the country’s active global role and commitment to urban cooperation.

He underlined that modern urban development is closely linked to key global challenges such as climate change, social inclusion, transport, and digital governance, adding that international platforms like WUF13 in Baku play an essential role in shaping sustainable urban futures and sharing best practices.

Gismet Gozalov noted that WUF13 addressed the impacts of rapid urbanization and showcased innovative solutions for safer, more sustainable, and inclusive cities. He said the first Leaders’ Statements in Baku marked a significant milestone in setting urban priorities and strengthening international cooperation.

He also highlighted reconstruction efforts in Garabagh, where Azerbaijan is applying modern urban planning and sustainable development principles through “Smart City” and “Smart Village” projects.

The diplomat further emphasized that urban development projects carried out by Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan represent important steps toward modernization and sustainable development, underlining the key role of cities in the development agendas of both countries.