Moroccan ambassador: Significant strategic opportunities exist for expanding cooperation between Africa and Azerbaijan

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

“Significant strategic opportunities exist for expanding cooperation between Africa and Azerbaijan in the evolving context. Africa and Azerbaijan share important principles such as respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, adherence to international law, support for multilateral cooperation, and support for South-South cooperation,” said Mohamed Adil Embarch, Morocco’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, in his remarks at an international conference marking Africa Day held in Baku.

“We believe that the Africa–Azerbaijan partnership has great untapped potential for developing education, trade, energy, and transport ties,” the Moroccan ambassador added.