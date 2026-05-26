Passenger train arrives in Tbilisi from Baku after six-year break

Tbilisi, May 26, AZERTAC

After a six-year break, the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku train resumed operation.

The first train arrived in Tbilisi at 08:41 on May 26 and was welcomed by Tamar Ioseliani, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, and Lasha Abashidze, Director General of Georgian Railways.

Javid Gurbanov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, was among the passengers.

The resumption of the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku passenger train service will be carried out daily in accordance with the agreement concluded between the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. The parties reached this agreement during the visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia to Azerbaijan as part of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The train departs from Baku to Tbilisi at 23:10 and arrives at its destination at 08:41 the next day. The train from Tbilisi to Baku departs at 21:00 and arrives in Baku at 06:24 the following day.

There had been no railway service between Baku and Tbilisi for the past six years. Notably, the first trip from Baku to Tbilisi was carried out on May 26, Georgia's Independence Day.

Khatayi Azizov