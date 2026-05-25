Pakistan releases 373 Afghan inmates

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

Pakistan freed 373 Afghan inmates from its prisons and repatriated them to Afghanistan over the past three days, Xinhua reported citing the Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

The detainees, held on various charges in prisons across Pakistan, returned home through the Spin Boldak border crossing in southern Kandahar province and the Torkham crossing in eastern Nangarhar province.

Upon arrival, they received immediate humanitarian assistance from Afghan authorities before being transported to their respective home provinces for reintegration support, the ministry said in a statement.