Event held in Azerbaijan Military History Museum

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

Event titled “Museums Are Our Past and Our Future,” dedicated to International Museum Day, was held at the Azerbaijan Military History Museum, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

Representatives of the Joint Trade Union Committee of the Ministry of Defense, as well as the creative team of the Army and Ideological Culture Center named after Hazi Aslanov, participated in the event.

The event commenced with a one-minute silence in memory of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, followed by the performance of the National Anthem.

The speakers noted that museums serve as a bridge between generations and as an invaluable guide, playing an important role in preserving and showcasing national memory, heroic past, and valuable exhibits related to military history.

Following the speeches, a short documentary film dedicated to International Museum Day was screened for the participants.

The event concluded with musical performances celebrating patriotism.