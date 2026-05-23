Azerbaijani Ambassador presents his credentials to Mauritanian President

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

Tural Rzayev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, presented his credentials to the country’s President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani.

Ambassador Tural Rzayev extended the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev to the President of Mauritania.

He also spoke about the cooperation and mutual support between the two countries within bilateral and international organizations.

President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani requested the ambassador to convey his greetings and best wishes to President Ilham Aliyev.

He also noted his previous working visit to Azerbaijan and his pleasant impressions of the framework of COP29.

The Mauritanian leader stated that there are friendly relations between the two countries, adding that his country is keen to develop cooperation opportunities with Azerbaijan in the economic and humanitarian fields.