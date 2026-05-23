UN chief 'disappointed' after nuclear treaty conference fails to reach agreement

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday expressed disappointment after a major UN conference on preventing the spread of nuclear weapons ended without an agreement among participating countries., according to Anadolu Agency.

"The Secretary-General expresses his disappointment at the inability of the Eleventh Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) to reach consensus on a substantive outcome and to seize this critical opportunity to make our world safer," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The NPT is an international agreement aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, promoting nuclear disarmament, and supporting the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Dujarric said Guterres "welcomes the sincere and meaningful engagement by States parties,” but regrets that the Review Conference “fell short, especially at a time of such pressing challenges that threaten international security."

"The current international environment, marked by deep tensions and an elevated risk posed by nuclear weapons, demands urgent action," the statement said.

It added that the UN chief called on countries "to make full use of all available avenues of dialogue, diplomacy, and negotiation to reduce tensions, lower nuclear risks, and ultimately eliminate the nuclear threat."

The statement reaffirmed that "a world free of nuclear weapons remains the United Nations' highest disarmament priority," and described the NPT as "the cornerstone of the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime."

Guterres also thanked Do Hung Viet, the president of the 11th Review Conference, for his "tireless efforts and dedicated leadership" during the conference aimed at strengthening the treaty and advancing its goals.