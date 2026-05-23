Türkiye captures 10 ISIS suspects in Syria, including figure linked to Ankara train station attack
Baku, May 23, AZERTAC
Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Saturday said 10 ISIS (Daesh) suspects, including one linked to the 2015 Ankara train station attack, were captured in Syria in a joint operation with Syrian intelligence, security sources said, according to Anadolu Agency.
Further details on the operation were not immediately available.
The 2015 Ankara train station bombing killed more than 100 people.
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