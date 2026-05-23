Azerbaijani Consul in Tabriz tragically killed in car accident

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

Ramil Rza oglu Imranov, who served as a consul at the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz, Iran, has been killed in a traffic accident, according to a statement posted on the social media account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of our esteemed diplomatic colleague, Ramil Rza oglu Imranov, Consul at the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tabriz, the Islamic Republic of Iran. He lost his life in a car accident while operating his vehicle during the execution of his official duties on the Julfa-Tabriz highway, near the town of Marand.

On this difficult day, we extend our deepest condolences and wish patience to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of the deceased.

May he rest in peace," the statement noted.